Actinium (ACM) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Actinium (ACM) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Actinium has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $171,497.29 and approximately $68.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 43,239,575 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

