ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACVA. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Shares of ACVA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 39,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,474. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.21. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.10 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. ACV Auctions’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,490,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878,928 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth $97,968,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 136.3% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,870,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,560 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth about $37,009,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 304.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

