Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Down to $4.55

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.37. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 954 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADGI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adagio Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Adagio Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $514.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.49.

Adagio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Elia bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $4,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,398,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,888,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adagio Therapeutics by 247.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,324,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790,400 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,116,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adagio Therapeutics by 125.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after buying an additional 1,644,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,560,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

