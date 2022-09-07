Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $368.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $399.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.05. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

