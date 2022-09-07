Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lowered by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,659 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Adobe worth $279,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 613.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 106,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,841 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 55,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.87 on Wednesday, reaching $376.17. The stock had a trading volume of 48,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,206. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $176.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

