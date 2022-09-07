Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 125,972 shares.The stock last traded at $86.11 and had previously closed at $86.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day moving average is $82.27.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

