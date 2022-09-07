Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,203,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,485 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $240,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.85. 1,149,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,190,264. The stock has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

