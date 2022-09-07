Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $14,599,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,251 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,204,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308,627 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.9 %
Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,190,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average is $97.32. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
