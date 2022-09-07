Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Shares Down 5.9%

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.22 and last traded at C$10.23. Approximately 148,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 999,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAV shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.52.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$302.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.6699999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.57, for a total transaction of C$792,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 652,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,896,227.38. In other news, Director Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.57, for a total transaction of C$792,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 652,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,896,227.38. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,800. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,552.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

