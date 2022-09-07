AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the quarter. AerCap comprises approximately 1.1% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AerCap stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $44.06. 22,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AER. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.