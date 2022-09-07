Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.06-$5.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.51 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.38-$1.40 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A stock traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $131.45. 47,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,139. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $179.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.31.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

