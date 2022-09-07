Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 152,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,329,198 shares.The stock last traded at $42.07 and had previously closed at $41.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $953,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098,612 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,269,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $423,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,355,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828,246 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

