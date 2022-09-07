Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,988,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 368.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Airbnb by 22.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 34.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.44. 78,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657,474. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $262,139,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 827,700 shares of company stock valued at $88,666,140. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

