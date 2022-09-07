Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.19-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.21-$1.26 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $85.90 and a one year high of $123.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.36.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.21.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

