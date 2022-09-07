Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $145.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,566 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $145,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $15,319,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $360.43. 68,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,391,803. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.98.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

