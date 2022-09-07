Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $178.35 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,252,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,180 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.00% of MGM Resorts International worth $178,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,196,000 after buying an additional 517,377 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,397,000 after purchasing an additional 321,175 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 18.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 639,019 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,143,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,067,000 after purchasing an additional 134,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet Swartz bought 14,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at $696,022.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Swartz bought 14,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 624,530 shares of company stock valued at $21,491,264 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.11. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

