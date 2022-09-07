Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $288.21 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,739,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88,355 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $288,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $28,216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HZNP. UBS Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,430. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.56. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $480,133. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Stories

