Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 82,177 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,741,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,177 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.78% of D.R. Horton worth $204,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.51. 5,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,560. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

