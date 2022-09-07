Alpha FX Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.40 (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Alpha FX Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFX stock opened at GBX 1,820 ($21.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £767.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,370.37. Alpha FX Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,470 ($29.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,758.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,871.17.

About Alpha FX Group

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions.

