American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACCGet Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

American Campus Communities Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.02. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Campus Communities

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in American Campus Communities by 134.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 186.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

