American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $31,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,440,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 112.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after buying an additional 685,478 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after buying an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $3.30 on Wednesday, reaching $151.90. 61,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.