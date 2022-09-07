Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

APH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $74.25. 1,548,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

