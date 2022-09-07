Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.67. 3,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 842,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.
Ampliphi Biosciences Price Performance
About Ampliphi Biosciences
AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampliphi Biosciences (APHB)
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.