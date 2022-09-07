Analysts Offer Predictions for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXDX. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $1.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.40. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $7.19.

In related news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 28,198 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $25,660.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,251.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CTO Larry Michael Mertz bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 433,411 shares in the company, valued at $693,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 28,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $25,660.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,251.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 106,749 shares of company stock valued at $156,811 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1,004.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 39,645 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 102.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 45,731 shares in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

