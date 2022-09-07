Analysts Set British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) PT at $626.67

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $626.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

British Land Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. British Land has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

British Land Cuts Dividend

About British Land

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.1028 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

