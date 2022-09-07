Analysts Set TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) PT at $16.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $19.03.

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 220.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 218,947 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

