Analyzing Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) and Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) and Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expensify and Workiva’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $142.84 million 8.15 -$13.56 million ($1.19) -14.34 Workiva $443.29 million 7.93 -$37.73 million ($1.31) -51.50

Expensify has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expensify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify -27.02% 15.13% 4.79% Workiva -13.80% -137.88% -7.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Expensify and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Expensify and Workiva, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 0 0 7 0 3.00 Workiva 0 1 4 0 2.80

Expensify presently has a consensus price target of $24.86, indicating a potential upside of 45.70%. Workiva has a consensus price target of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.82%. Given Expensify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Expensify is more favorable than Workiva.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.2% of Expensify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Workiva shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Expensify shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Workiva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Expensify beats Workiva on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

