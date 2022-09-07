Analyzing Rivian Automotive (RIVN) & Its Competitors

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Rivian Automotive to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rivian Automotive and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $55.00 million -$4.69 billion -1.60 Rivian Automotive Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion -5.95

Rivian Automotive’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 1 6 14 0 2.62 Rivian Automotive Competitors 816 2082 2840 117 2.39

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rivian Automotive and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus price target of 65.89, indicating a potential upside of 98.34%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 51.02%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian Automotive and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -1,361.67% -39.27% -27.74% Rivian Automotive Competitors -16,203.05% -20.73% -9.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.