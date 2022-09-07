Anchor Neural World (ANW) One Day Volume Tops $292,564.00

Anchor Neural World (ANW) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Neural World has a market capitalization of $664,221.27 and approximately $292,564.00 worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded 54.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,395.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00135381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00036600 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022688 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Coin Profile

ANW is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation. Anchor Neural World’s official website is an-va.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

