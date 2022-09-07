ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 70,820 shares.The stock last traded at $34.94 and had previously closed at $36.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIP. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $612.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,691.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.