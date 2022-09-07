Annandale Capital LLC Invests $227,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.15.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

