Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) and KE (NYSE:BEKE) Financial Contrast

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) and Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.0% of KE shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of KE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get KE alerts:

Profitability

This table compares KE and Anywhere Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KE -8.26% -7.67% -5.07% Anywhere Real Estate 3.43% 10.31% 3.17%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KE $12.67 billion 1.58 -$82.25 million ($0.66) -25.50 Anywhere Real Estate $7.98 billion 0.13 $343.00 million $2.28 3.92

This table compares KE and Anywhere Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Anywhere Real Estate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KE. KE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anywhere Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for KE and Anywhere Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KE 0 1 7 0 2.88 Anywhere Real Estate 1 0 0 0 1.00

KE currently has a consensus price target of $21.30, indicating a potential upside of 26.56%. Anywhere Real Estate has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.67%. Given KE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe KE is more favorable than Anywhere Real Estate.

Risk and Volatility

KE has a beta of -2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 315% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anywhere Real Estate has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About KE

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services. It facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, home renovation and furnishing, and other services. The company also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store; and owns Deyou, a franchise model for connected brokerage stores. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names. This segment also offers lead generation and relocation services. As of December 31, 2020, this segment's real estate franchise systems and proprietary brands had approximately 20,100 offices and 320,700 independent sales agents worldwide. The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned and operated 670 brokerage offices with approximately 53,100 independent sales agents. The Realogy Title Group segment provides title, escrow, and settlement services to real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. The company was formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Anywhere Real Estate Inc. in June 2022. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.