Apron (APN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $291,258.09

Apron (APN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Apron coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Apron has a total market cap of $291,258.09 and approximately $332,047.00 worth of Apron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apron has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apron alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00030295 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00043602 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00086361 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Apron Profile

Apron (APN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1. The official website for Apron is apron.network.

Apron Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.