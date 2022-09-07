Ark (ARK) Market Capitalization Reaches $55.00 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00002043 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $55.00 million and $3.64 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008650 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 139,537,633 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedInWhitepaper”

