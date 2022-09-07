Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.47

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 15000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.
Armor Minerals Stock Down 2.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a quick ratio of 142.13 and a current ratio of 142.38. The company has a market cap of C$35.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.58.
About Armor Minerals
Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
