Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 33,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 399,933 shares.The stock last traded at $100.54 and had previously closed at $102.70.
A number of brokerages have commented on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
Arrow Electronics Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 95.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 830.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $52,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
