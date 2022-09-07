ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 920 ($11.12) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,472.00.

Shares of ASOMY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. 4,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,673. ASOS has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $46.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

