AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a £125 ($151.04) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £120 ($145.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.91) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £125 ($151.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £106.96 ($129.24).

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock traded down GBX 98 ($1.18) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching £104.16 ($125.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,071. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a 52 week high of £115.40 ($139.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of £109.35 and a 200-day moving average price of £102.92. The stock has a market cap of £161.40 billion and a PE ratio of -177.14.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

