AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 366,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,396,443 shares.The stock last traded at $59.85 and had previously closed at $60.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

