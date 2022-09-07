Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Asure Software Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Asure Software

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 10.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 236,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 48.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.