ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Down 6.2%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.70. 1,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 488,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $320.35 million during the quarter.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
