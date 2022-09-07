ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Down 6.2%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.70. 1,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 488,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

ATRenew Stock Down 6.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $320.35 million during the quarter.

ATRenew Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 111.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

