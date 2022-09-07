Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,470,795,000 after acquiring an additional 333,863 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $1,504,904,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,156,529,000 after acquiring an additional 186,973 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock worth $999,908,000 after acquiring an additional 99,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $198.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.