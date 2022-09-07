Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the business services provider on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.
Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Automatic Data Processing has a dividend payout ratio of 51.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $9.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.
Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $238.14 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.
Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing
In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $289,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
