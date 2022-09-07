Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the business services provider on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Automatic Data Processing has a dividend payout ratio of 51.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $9.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $238.14 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $289,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

