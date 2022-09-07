Auxilium (AUX) Hits Market Cap of $58,712.98

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Auxilium has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Auxilium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Auxilium has a total market cap of $58,712.98 and $28,360.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000816 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- TOKPIE (TKP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000927 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Auxilium Coin Profile
Auxilium (CRYPTO:AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global. The official website for Auxilium is auxilium.global.
Auxilium Coin Trading
