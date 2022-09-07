Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.40 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Avanos Medical Stock Up 1.5 %

AVNS stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,879. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Avanos Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 522,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

