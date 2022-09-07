Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.40 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Avanos Medical Stock Up 1.5 %

AVNS stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,879. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Avanos Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 522,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

