Aviva PLC Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $26,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $116.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a 52-week low of $115.98 and a 52-week high of $194.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

