Aviva PLC Has $36.64 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,143 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Baidu worth $36,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Baidu by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Baidu by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 61.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.86.

Baidu Stock Performance

Baidu Profile

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $134.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $182.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.74.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.