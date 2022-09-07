Aviva PLC Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,480 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $29,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,795,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,635,000 after buying an additional 1,780,539 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,092,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,428 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $90,627,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Barclays initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average is $72.67. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

