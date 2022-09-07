Aviva PLC Sells 478 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $29,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,814.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,893.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,090.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,557.20.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

