Aviva PLC Sells 687,314 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,549 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 687,314 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $38,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 295,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,913,000 after buying an additional 53,430 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 529,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 303,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,382,000 after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,075,481 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,121,105,000 after purchasing an additional 62,222 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.7 %

CVS Health stock opened at $98.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

